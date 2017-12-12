

Chatham-Kent students as well as most in Lambton County who rely on school buses will be getting a snow day today.

Buses are cancelled in Zones 1, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8; Zones 2 and 3 which serve within the City of Sarnia are running.

Students in Windsor-Essex did not get as lucky as all buses are running in Windsor-Essex.

Anyone planning on heading east bound down the 401 should note that there are snow squall warnings in the Middlesex and Elgin County areas.

Travel is expected to be slow across south western Ontario throughout the day.