

CTV Windsor





Sarnia Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly stole boxes of fentanyl and cash from a pharmacy.

The robbery occurred Tuesday at the Northgate Pharmacy in the 500 block of Exmouth Street.

Police say a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a skeleton design entered with a knife demanding Fentanyl and cash.

The man is described as light skinned, 5’6” to 5’10” in height with a thin build.

He left the store and fled in a pick-up which police later recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Soucek #191 at 519-344-8861 ext #6191 or Detective Kent Jamieson ext # 6221.