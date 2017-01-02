

CTV Windsor





Sarnia Police say that a 30-year-old man is facing several charges following an alleged armed home invasion in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police responded to an address in the 1100 block of Overlea Crescent around 3:30 a.m. following a report of a home invasion involving weapons.

An investigation led Sarnia Police and OPP officers to an address in the 300 block of Alexandra Street in Point Edward.

The suspect was located inside and taken into custody.

Police have not commented on the type of weapon allegedly used or if any weapons were recovered throughout their investigation.