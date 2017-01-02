Featured
Sarnia police arrest suspect in armed home invasion
Sarnia Police investigating a fatal small plane crash on Saturday, September 3rd, 2016.
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 5:41AM EST
Sarnia Police say that a 30-year-old man is facing several charges following an alleged armed home invasion in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Police responded to an address in the 1100 block of Overlea Crescent around 3:30 a.m. following a report of a home invasion involving weapons.
An investigation led Sarnia Police and OPP officers to an address in the 300 block of Alexandra Street in Point Edward.
The suspect was located inside and taken into custody.
Police have not commented on the type of weapon allegedly used or if any weapons were recovered throughout their investigation.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.