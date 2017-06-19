

A 49-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he was driving with flat tires.

Officers were called to the area of 40 Highway near Scott Road in Sarnia on Friday around 4:30 p.m. for an impaired driver complaint.

Investigation revealed that concerned citizens had observed a man operating his Chevrolet Impala on 40 Highway while the tires were flat.

As a result of the investigation and witness accounts, Brian Long, 49, was arrested and charged with alleged impaired driving and have over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Police say the driver did produce a breath sample in excess of three times the legal limit.

He is required to appear at the Sarnia Court House on July 10.