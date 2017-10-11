

CTV Windsor





A Santa Claus sculpture has lost its head at a Windsor Park.

A viewer anonymously sent photos to CTV Windsor, showing a headless Santa at Jackson Park. The photos depict a number of youth apparently body slamming and actively vandalizing the figure near the sunken flower garden at Queen Elizabeth II Gardens Wednesday afternoon.

Could this be related to the much maligned 1.5 million dollar holiday lights festival scheduled for the park this winter?

City officials say they didn't put it there. Pam Labute of the city’s Public Works department says any vandalism at our city parks is regrettable -- but it's not city property and is in no way part of the planned lights festival.

Just how the Santa figurine got to Jackson Park is unclear.

Police have not received any complaints or reports related to the vandalism.