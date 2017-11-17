

CTV Windsor





It’s going to be Christmas in the city for this year’s Santa Claus Parade in Downtown Chatham.

The annual parade is Nov. 17, at 6:30 p.m. starting at the Third Street Bridge, heading left on King Street West and will travel all the way down to the Wish Centre. Santa will also stick around at the Wish Centre after the parade for a short visit with the children.

Directly before the parade, residents will be flaunting their flannel for a Santa Run from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The 5km fun run walk will wrap up right before the parade begins.

Staging for the parage begins at 4:30 – smaller floats will gather on Thames Street and larger vehicles, including transports, will be staged on Dover Street.

Any additional questions please contact the HDTC-BIA at info@downtownchatham.com

Santa will then be heading to Wallaceburg for the Knights of Pythias Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m.

The theme for that parade will be Pioneer Days, celebrating older and more modern ways of representing Christmas.

The parade will start on Arnold Street heading north and proceeding on Dufferin Avenue, continuing on James Street, to Nelson Street, turning at Elgin Street and concluding at the St. Clair Catholic District School Board Parking Lot on Elgin Street.