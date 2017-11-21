

CTV Windsor





Good news for commuters and residents in Windsor’s west end.

The Sandwich roundabout will be open to traffic this week.

Work started in June but was delayed when indigenous artifacts were discovered during excavation, prompting an archeological dig on site.

Over the last few weeks, construction activity has picked back up.

City Engineer Mark Winterton says paving of the surface is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and he adds the roundabout should be open by the weekend.

“There will be some additional work that will be required in the spring, including some additional archeological work,” says Winterton. “But the roundabout should be open by the end of the week."

The project was initially slated to be complete in September.