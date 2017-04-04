Featured
Sandpoint Beach to be more accessible this summer
Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Ont., on June 28, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli/ CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, April 4, 2017 3:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 5:14PM EDT
Sandpoint Beach will be more accessible for people with physical challenges starting in June.
The City of Windsor is purchasing amphibious beach wheelchairs, called Mobi Chairs, and beach access mats.
The equipment will cost about $40,000, but it'll allow people with physical disabilities a chance to get to the water's edge.
Users are expected to include people in wheelchairs, those who depend on walkers or individuals who lack balance.
