Sandpoint Beach opening delayed
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, June 3, 2017 4:36PM EDT
Beachgoers are going to have to wait a little longer for Sandpoint Beach to open.
To ensure the conditions are the best they can be, the official opening of the East Windsor beach will be Saturday June 10th instead of this Monday.
The city says the extra time will allow recreation crews to work on beach grading and debris removal.
Beachgoers are reminded to obey posted signage.
