Featured
Sandler and Spade hit downtown Windsor
David Spade and Adam Sandler at The Keg in Windsor. (Courtesy Facebook)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, April 17, 2017 10:56AM EDT
Two comedy superstars were out on the town in Windsor Friday night.
Adam Sandler and David Spade were seen posing with staff at The Keg on Riverside Drive.
Both were performing at the Caesars Windsor along with Nick Swardson and Rob Schneider, for the Here Comes the Funny Tour.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.