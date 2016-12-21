

CTV Windsor





The Salvation Army still needs another $50,000 to reach its goal in the Christmas Kettle campaign.

Public Relations Manager Shannon Wise says as of Monday, they had raised $222,546.

The goal is $270,000 and over 400 families have registered for hampers, which will provide toys to more than a thousand children.

The funds raised through the campaign also help keep the food bank alive year round.

You can make a donation at kettles located across the city until Christmas Eve.