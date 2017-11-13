

CTV Windsor





The Windsor branch of the Salvation Army has increased its fundraising goal for this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign.

The goal for this year’s campaign is $315,000.

A total of $304,000 was raised last year, surpassing the previous goal of $270,000.

About 18, 208 people received assistance from the Salvation Army Food Bank in 2016 and 1,500 children received toys during the Christmas season.