Salvation Army announces 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign fundraising goal
Salvation Army announces fundraising goal of $315,000 for the 2017 Christmas Kettle Campaign in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, November 13, 2017 1:53PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 13, 2017 1:54PM EST
The Windsor branch of the Salvation Army has increased its fundraising goal for this year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign.
The goal for this year’s campaign is $315,000.
A total of $304,000 was raised last year, surpassing the previous goal of $270,000.
About 18, 208 people received assistance from the Salvation Army Food Bank in 2016 and 1,500 children received toys during the Christmas season.