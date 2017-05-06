

CTV Windsor





The Russian Ambassador to Canada is in Windsor this weekend, exploring possible partnerships with city officials.

Alexander Darchiev spoke exclusively to CTV Windsor ahead of his meeting with Mayor Drew Dilkens on Friday.

Darchiev says it would be great if Windsor could twin with a city of similar size in Russia.

The ambassador says his country shares a passion for sports, especially hockey, and will discuss sports tourism.

After meeting with the mayor, Darchiev toured FCA Chrysler. He will also take part in a VE day commemoration ceremony at the Art Gallery of Windsor on Saturday.

This marks the first time a Russian Ambassador to Canada has visited Windsor.