April 9 has been proclaimed as Run for Rocky Campana Day in Windsor.

Mayor Drew Dilkens made the proclamation Sunday as the fifth and final Run for Rocky took place.

The run was held along the city's waterfront with more than 550 people participating.

The event is a charity run inspired by Rocky Campana, who passed away in 2012 after taking his own life.

His family, along with the Windsor Pride Community Education and Resource Centre, wanted to share his story.



"As s a father I just want you to promise me if you are having difficulties you have all these people next to you that can help you. Please search out your help," Rocky's father Rob Campana told the crowd.

Not including this year, nearly $280,000 has been raised through the run.



Despite it being the final Run for Rocky, organizers say the legacy fund will be substantial enough to continue funding gay straight alliances in high school systems for many years to come.

"The fact that Run for Rocky will be remembered and Rocky will be remembered for what he believed in here in Windsor on April 9 as we move forward, is really fantastic. It's a gift," his mother Nancy Campana said.