A roundabout on Windsor's west side is being proposed at the beginning of Olde Sandwich Towne.

It will be located where Riverside Drive West meets University and Rosedale Avenue.

The goal is to have the roundabout built by the beginning of September.

The heritage and economic development standing committee is set to discuss the roundabout on Tuesday.

Residents say they are concerned about the flow of vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the neighbourhood.

City officials say the strip will also include a statue of Chief Tecumseh and general brock in the centre to create a gateway entrance.

“General Brock and Chief Tecumseh definitely deserve the monuments that are going in here,” says neighbour Nick Papadatos. “It's gonna be nice. What will happen once it's up and running remains to be seen. I kinda got the feeling that there's too much traffic here for a roundabout.”