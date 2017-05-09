Featured
Roundabout coming to Olde Sandwich Towne
A roundabout is proposed at the beginning of Olde Sandwich Towne in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy City of Windsor)
The city's west end will be getting a roundabout.
Despite a difference of opinion from residents, council passed two motions that will see a roundabout in Olde Sandwich Towne.
It will be located where Riverside Drive meets University and Rosedale Avenue.
The goal is to have built by September.
Council also passed a motion to include statues of Chief Tecumseh and General Brock in the centre of the driving circle. Council believes this will create a 'gateway' entrance to the historic village.
Some residents felt the statues would have been better suited at nearby Paterson Park.
