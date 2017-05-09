

CTV Windsor





The city's west end will be getting a roundabout.

Despite a difference of opinion from residents, council passed two motions that will see a roundabout in Olde Sandwich Towne.

It will be located where Riverside Drive meets University and Rosedale Avenue.

The goal is to have built by September.

Council also passed a motion to include statues of Chief Tecumseh and General Brock in the centre of the driving circle. Council believes this will create a 'gateway' entrance to the historic village.

Some residents felt the statues would have been better suited at nearby Paterson Park.