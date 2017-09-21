

CTV Windsor





Next season golfers at the City-owned Roseland Golf and Curling Club will have a few more hazards to contend with.

The golf course will be getting five ponds put in for storm water to flow to on rainy days. This will actually return the water hazards to the course that existed in the original 1926 design.

The hazards will be on holes eight and nine and will include aquatic habitat enhancements, fringe area tree planting and the creation of environmentally sensitive areas, as well as the storm water management improvements which benefits not only the course but surrounding residential areas as well.

Construction of the ponds begins in October and will result in a portion of the main course being closed and the entire par 3 short course closing down. A special nine hole rate will begin on September 25th.