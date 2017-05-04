

CTV Windsor





A Maidstone woman has won a new car, all because she bought a cup of joe at Timmy’s.

Lorrie MacKenzie picked up her brand new 2017 Honda Civic on Thursday at a Tim Horton’s in Leamington. She won the car in this year’s Roll up the Rim to Win contest.

MacKenzie is giving the new wheels to her grandson, Dacotah, who just turned 17 years old.

Dacotah was the one who actually rolled up the rim, and won.

"I'm super excited to actually have the opportunity to win something like this,” says MacKenzie. “It was a great birthday present for him. It was the night before his birthday when he found out he won it too."