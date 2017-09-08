

CTV Windsor





Armando's Pizza Takeout on Cabana Road was recently burglarized and one of the owners says it’s not so much what the thief took that's frustrating, it is the damage he left behind.

Const. Kristina Gilboe with Crime Stoppers says on Aug. 13 at about 1:17 a.m. a male used rocks in the flower bed in the parking lot, to smash the front door.

The suspect was in the store for only one minute.

“The guy stole $250, the door was $1,100 and change,” says Dean Lister, corporate pizza chef with Armandos. “That’s what hurts. Besides the money they took, it just really sucks to have to replace the door, at the end of the day, this is a family business, this affects families, not faceless corporations.”

The two rocks the suspect used, now sit under the counter, a daily reminder from now on to remove the float from the till.

Lister didn't think it was necessary before.

“At the end of the day, the guys going to get in the till, he just opened it, at the end of the day I didn't have to replace my till, I just had to put a little bit of money into it.”

Police are confident the suspect will be caught.

“Luckily the Armando’s location here has fantastic video surveillance,” says Gilboe.

Gilboe says the colour video is sharp and it shows the entire crime, providing a clear suspect description.

“He also has a tattoo on his right shoulder and bicep and he also had two to three jewellery chains around his neck,” says Gilboe. “He then fled the scene in an older model, dark coloured Ford Escape.”

Gilboe believes someone knows this person, who they suspect is about 30 years old

As business continues, Lister is grateful no one was hurt and is thankful for the video.

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPPS.