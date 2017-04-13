

CTV Windsor





A Windsor couple is celebrating winning $100,000 after a last-minute roadtrip to Leamington.

Jason Brennan and Maria Katzner of Windsor won with Encore in the April 3, Daily Grand draw.

The pair matched six of the seven winning numbers on their Encore selection. The pair also won $4 from their Daily Grand selection.



“It was a beautiful spring day so we decided to take a road trip to Leamington,” said Brennanwhile at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto,where the couple picked up their winnings. “On the way we stopped by a gas station.”



Brennan filled up while Katzner went in to pick up a bottle of water.

“The retailer asked if I wanted to try the new DAILY GRAND lottery. I said, ‘Sure, I will take one line plus Encore.’ I folded the ticket and put it in my wallet,” said Katzner.



The following day, Jason checked the numbers online.

“While I was checking I said to Maria, ‘This could be the winner.’ She replied, ‘Yeah, right!’ As I was checking the ticket I realized our Encore selection had 6 of the 7 numbers. I told Maria and she thought I was joking.”



The couple immediately went to Caesar’s Windsor Casino and had the ticket validated. OLG called to confirm the win.

Plans are underway for the couple’s windfall.

“After paying some bills, we are planning to renovate our home. We would also like to travel to New Orleans! Winning the lottery gives us financial freedom. We can’t stop smiling,” they said.



Encore can be played in conjunction with most online lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.



The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.