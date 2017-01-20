

CTV Windsor





A 44-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after getting pulled over by Chatham-Kent OPP.

On Friday around 3:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on St Clair Street near Maryknoll Road.

Police say while speaking with the driver, the officer determined the driver had consumed alcohol.

A roadside screening test was administered and the driver registered a fail, say police.

The driver was transported to the detachment for further tests. While enroute to the detachment, the driver allegedly made threatening remarks to the officer.

John Robert, 44, of Chatham, Ontario, has charged with driving a motor vehicle with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in blood, and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to the charges.