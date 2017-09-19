

CTV Windsor





Good news for cyclists in south Windsor.

The city is pledging $1.1 million to pave the shoulders on Malden Road and South Cameron Boulevard.

The lowest bidder for the work was Coco Paving, but the bid was more than $138,000 over budget.

But the city is going to use surplus funds from the Cabana Road project, as well as money from the bikeways development to pay for it.

Cyclists say they would have preferred to have actual bike lanes installed, but Jessica Bondy tells CTV Windsor they will settle for a wider road.

“It is a route that I cycle almost every day,” says Bondy. “Not necessarily a win, but just another step in the right direction.”

The work must be completed by the end of the year to qualify for funding from the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund, which will cover a third of the cost.