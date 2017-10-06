

CTV Windsor





Police forces across the region say they will be out in full force over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police, in partnership with other police services, is conducting Operation Impact to make roads safer.

Police report 182 fatalities on OPP-patrolled highways so far this year that included one or more of the big four causal factors in road deaths.

-63 deaths by inattentive driver

-56 deaths by speeding

-32 deaths by alcohol and drug impaired driving

-31 deaths by lack of seat belt use

Locally, Essex County OPP has responded to 18 fatal motor vehicle collisions.

Detachment Commander Glenn Miller says these collisions have left many families and friends grieving the loss of their loved ones.

“With three months remaining in 2017 we have exceeded the total number of road fatalities we investigated in all of 2016 in Essex County,” says Miller.

In Chatham-Kent, the OPP report 761 motor vehicle collisions, resulting in 10 deaths and 214 serious injuries over the last four years.

"The deaths, pain and broken hearts that result from carelessness behind the wheel can be prevented," says Chatham-Kent OPP Acting Staff Sergeant Brian Knowler.

Police encourage all drivers to be responsible and report any bad driving habits.

“Should you decide to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, lower your head to send out a text message while behind the wheel or aggressively travel along our highways, your actions will be noted by those around you and you can expect our attention,” says Miller.