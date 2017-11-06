

CTV Windsor





The Town of Tecumseh is telling drivers about a temporary road closure for the raising of the steeple at St. Anne’s Parish.

Lesperance Road between Arbour Street and Tecumseh Road East will have a temporary closure

from Monday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m. until Friday, Nov. 17 at 4 p.m. (weather permitting).

Local traffic only will be allowed on Lesperance through a specific detour route.

Controlled access through the road closure will be granted for emergency vehicles and all businesses remain open.

Access to businesses will be via the alley north of the Legion through Lanoue Street and Legion parking lot.

The town says signs are in place for the detour route.

The steeple was removed about 10 years ago after it was deemed unsafe.