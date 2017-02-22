

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is moving forward on revamping the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Windsor Council carried the motion unanimously Tuesday evening. The next phase will involve a study to be done so council will have a more detailed look at the redesign.

The cost of the study has been capped at $149,000.

What is being proposed is an upgrade costing about $5,500,000. The intention is to introduce more trees and green spaces to what has been largely a sea of tarmac.

The wish list includes a concert area that could accommodate up to 3,000 people while providing more greenery.

Director of Business Development with the Windsor Parade Corporation David Grimaldi told CTV News that he was informed Summerfest would need to find a new home if the upgrades are approved.