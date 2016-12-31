

From free skating to fireworks at Lanspeary Park there are plenty of options for revellers to ring in the New Year across Windsor-Essex.

AM800 is inviting residents to the 11th annual ‘New Years Evening’ at Lanspeary Park. Teaming up with Tim Hortons and the City of the Windsor the event is free to anyone.

Between 6pm and 9pm Windsorites can enjoy free skating beginning at 6 p.m. while Tim Hortons will be on hand to serve up from free hot chocolate and coffee. The event will culminate with a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Sticking with the skating theme, Essex County is offering free skating at the Essex Centre Sports Complex and at the Harrow and Colchester South Community Centre (5 p.m. – 7 p.m.).

The Town of LaSalle is offering skating as well at the Vollmer Complex from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Families may want to check out the promotion being offered by Adventure Bay Water Park today between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.. Information can be found here.

Whatever you get up to today, Windsor Police and OPP want to remind people to stay safe and don’t drink and drive. Information on how to get home safely can be found here.