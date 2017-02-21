

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have released a photo in hopes of identifying a suspect after a jewelry theft at Devonshire Mall.

On Feb. 8 at 12:25 p.m., a man entered a jewelry store at the mall on Howard Avenue.

The man had been looking at a boxed ring set. During the viewing, he allegedly had removed the ring and returned the empty box.

The theft was not discovered until well after the man had left the store.

Police say the man departed the mall in a newer model Hyundai, four-door, blue, with Ontario licence plates.