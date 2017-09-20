

CTV Windsor





Open concept schools may soon be a thing of the past at the Greater Essex County public school board.

A majority of trustees at a meeting Tuesday night asked for a feasibility study to look at the cost to transform the board’s two remaining open concept schools into separate classrooms.

Director of Education Erin Kelly tells CTV Windsor the $41,000 report will look at many different issues.

“We will be looking at all types of things that need to be changed,” says Kelly. “Does ventilation need to be looked at and what kind of costs would be incurred depending on the changes.”

Open concepts were a trend during the 1960's and '70's with large rooms and partitions dividing the different classes.

Some board members now worry the openness is too distracting for students to concentrate at Sandwich-West and Roseville schools.