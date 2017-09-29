

CTV Windsor





A retired school teacher from Ruthven is celebrating a big lottery win.

Lynn Mailhoit won $1 million with Encore.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Seacliff Drive in Leamington.

“I’ve watched the television commercials for ENCORE so I thought ‘why not play?’ I am so happy I did!” said Mailhoit while she picked up her winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.



"I had knee replacement surgery the week after I found out about the win, so my excitement had to be put on hold until I was feeling better," said Mailhoit.



She plans on using some of her win for Registered Education Savings Plans to help her five grandchildren with school.



Mailhoit and her husband also have plans of their own.

"My husband and I will definitely get a new car, and our house could use a little sprucing up,” she said. “The windows and the bathrooms will be on the top of the list."



"My win really hasn't sunk in yet. It is still so surprising and incredible that I can share this with people I love, and still have lots left over," she said.





