It was a full house at councillor Paul Borrelli’s Ward 10 meeting in Windsor on Wednesday night.

Some residents were concerned about parking and traffic, while others heard about the flooding plan.

“The parking issue on McKay, Curry, Everts all this stuff that was my main concern but I didn't hear that tonight," said resident Marcello Rose.

"That area certainly has had major traffic issues,” said resident Jim Morrison. “It’s going to get worse. I'm not seeing much getting done on it.”

As with previous ward meetings, Mayor Drew Dilkens updated residents on the long and short term solutions to flooding issues.

Borrelli spoke of construction of the Dougall tunnel, a new road to the Daytona fire station and traffic and safety issues at Dominion and Northwood.

Some residents told CTV News they were hoping to hear a solution about the ongoing Dominion debate.

Borrelli said he’s working on it.

"One of the solution I’m working with is Temple Beth El, require a little bit of time because it needs to be rezoned."

The next meeting is in Ward 4 on Oct. 24, and the last meeting is in Ward 8 on Oct. 26.