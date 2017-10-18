

Those on the front lines battling addiction to opioids in Windsor-Essex are getting an earful.

They hosted a meeting to discuss a new strategy to fight the problem.

Some parents say the opioid problem is deeper than some suggest.

“I've tried pretty much every avenue you can think of and I'm still involved with House Of Sophrosyne and places like that trying to help us still with our daughters and trying to get them help and it's just a frustrating road,” says concerned resident Dion Parent.

A report backs up their concerns. The Windsor-Essex Health Unit says the rate of opioid-use locally is nearly 19 per cent higher than the provincial average.

In Windsor-Essex, 37 people died last year, overdosing on the powerful drug.

The Community Opioid Strategy Leadership Committee has released an 8-point plan intended to help educate the public about the dangers of opioids while finding ways to help treat addiction.

One expert suggests treatment on demand is needed, but we remain a long way from that.