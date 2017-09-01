

The Insurance Bureau of Canada is telling residents affected by flooding in Windsor-Essex to contact the IBC Consumer Centre for guidance and information regarding flooding and next steps.

The IBC Consumer Centre phone number is 1-844-227-5422, and their email is consumercentre@ibc.ca.

Residents can call/email with any questions they may have regarding the steps they need to take, how to go about having their property restored, how to navigate through the claims process or any other questions they may have.

IBC can help point residents in the right direction.

Windsor officials say at least 4,593 homes have been impacted by the heavy rainfall that hit the region earlier this week.

With the recent strong storms and flooding that have impacted our area, the City of Windsor is reassuring residents of the continued commitment to investments in the city’s sewer systems.

During the eight-year period of 2009-2016, the city has made budgetary investments in the city’s sewer infrastructure of a record $273 million, which is in excess of two times the amount that was invested during the preceding eight-year period.

The recently approved 2017 five year Capital Budget covering the period 2017-2021 earmarks a further $131 million in funding for sewer infrastructure investments.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he is going to ask council to fully fund the downspout disconnection program. Before this week's storm, it was only funded at 80 per cent of the cost.