

CTV Windsor





CTV News has learned about a possible high-speed rail line connecting Toronto to communities in the GTA and beyond to London and Windsor.

In weeks, details of a study that recommends building a high speed line from Toronto to Windsor will be revealed.

It's called the Collenette Report, named after the author of the study, former federal Transport Minister David Collenette.

He was hired by Kathleen Wynne 18 months ago to do a detailed study on a high speed rail line from Toronto to Waterloo, then London and eventually Windsor.

This intercity connection between Toronto, the GTA and southwestern Ontario is considered key in developing the potential economy of southern Ontario.

Wynne gave her support to the project at an event Tuesday morning. She says it would be phased-in over time.

Ontario's transport minister tells CTV News it wouldn't be high-speed the entire route because of geography.

Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce President Matt Marchand also supports the project.

"We think that a high speed rail system would be a great advantage for the city of Windsor and the County of Essex and the entire region" says Marchand.

Some residents who spoke with CTV News suggest the service would improve if it linked to Detroit and even Chicago.

Marchand admits they have discussed the possibility.

"You're talking about three urban areas that drive huge prosperity for both Canada and the U.S" notes Marchand. "Windsor-Essex would be right in the middle of all that and that's something that's very exciting for all of us."

The Toronto-to-Windsor project would be part of the $130-billion Ontario is spending on infrasctucture over 10 years.

It's believed the federal government would provide funding as well.

Full details of the proposal is expected to come in May.