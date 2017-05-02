

Statistics Canada says 51 per cent of Canadian households treated their water before using it in 2015, but that number was lower in Windsor.

The report says 42 per cent of Windsor households treated their water before drinking it.

According to the study, the most frequent reason for treatment was to improve the taste, odour or appearance of the water. The most common water treatment technique was the use of jug filters, which were reported by 25 per cent of Canadian households.

Households in Newfoundland and Labrador (65 per cent) were most likely to treat their drinking water before using it, while Quebec households (39 per cent) were least likely to do so.

Among census metropolitan areas, households in Winnipeg (73 per cent), Barrie (68 per cent) and Calgary (65 per cent) were most likely to treat their water. This was less common in the Windsor, Québec (35 per cent) and Sherbrooke (25 per cent).

In general, households that owned their home were more likely to treat their water (55 per cent) than those that did not (38 per cent). Similarly, 56 per cent of households with children treated their water compared to 48 per cent of those without children.

Households with a total annual income of more than $100,000 treated their water in 58 per cent of the cases compared with 43 per cent of households with an income under $60,000.