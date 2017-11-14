Report of man with gun puts some Windsor schools in hold and secure
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 3:55PM EST
Some Windsor schools went into a hold and secure status Tuesday afternoon following a report of a man with a firearm.
St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School, formerly St. Bernard, was one of the schools which responded around 1 p.m.
Windsor police searched the area of Walker Road, Tecumseh Road East and Meldrum Road.
Authorities gave the all clear about an hour later.
Officers are investigating.