A recent report looking at the clean-up efforts to reduce blue-green algae blooms paints a dismal picture.

Environmental and conservation groups examined progress by Ohio, Michigan, and Ontario toward reducing the runoff pollution fueling the blooms in western Lake Erie.

The report calls the efforts lacklustre and pinpoints Ohio and Michigan for taking virtually no action. Ontario was considered better, but still below expectations.

Tony Maas of the environmental group Freshwater Future says there is a sense the province plans to improve its regulations.

"The good news is that in the plan — the Canada Ontario draft domestic action plan — there is a recognition of these gaps and some commitment to further restrictions on the application of nutrients during the non-growing season in Ontario, so the details of that remain to be seen," says Maas.

Maas says there are gaps in the province's current regulations.

A ban on spreading manure on frozen fields has an exemption for certain operations.

"This is particularly concerning for Lake Erie because most of the agricultural land in the watershed is used to produce crops corn, soy and wheat," says Maas. "So, that's a pretty significant gap in the nutrient management act, that it's only applying to livestock operations and only those above a certain size."

Maas pointed out algae blooms in Lake Erie and Lake St. Clair have caused significant problems for Kingsville and Leamington, particularly when the wind blows from the south.

More than 13,000 people signed petitions delivered to the Governors of Michigan and Ohio and Premier of Ontario, calling for swift action on Lake Erie clean-up.