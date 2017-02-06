

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are still investigating after a weapons call to a Wyandotte Street restaurant that resulted in the seizure of a replica handgun.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1000 block of Wyandotte St East for a man seen with a gun tucked into his waistband, around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A 20-year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident. He was charged with weapons and drug charges.

A replica firearm, prohibited knife and small amount of drugs were seized by Windsor police.