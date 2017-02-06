Featured
Replica gun seized after weapons call at Wyandotte Street restaurant
Windsor police are still investigating after a weapons call to a Wyandotte Street restaurant that resulted in the seizure of a replica handgun.
Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1000 block of Wyandotte St East for a man seen with a gun tucked into his waistband, around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
A 20-year-old Windsor man was arrested without incident. He was charged with weapons and drug charges.
A replica firearm, prohibited knife and small amount of drugs were seized by Windsor police.
