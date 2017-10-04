

CTV Windsor





The salt dome at Windsor's Crawford yard is coming down.

The dome, which holds most of Windsor's road salt during winter months, has been condemned, deemed unstable and a safety risk.

Engineers recommend the city immediately abandon and demolish the structure prior to the winter season.

Initially the dome was going to be repaired, but contractors shied away from the job, citing safety concerns.

The dome was damaged during recent weather events that took it beyond repair.

Van pelt construction has been contracted to build a replacement dome.

The total project cost is $800,000 and is expected to be complete in December.