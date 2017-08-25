

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have arrested a 27-year-old man who was wanted on a Canada-wide parole suspension warrant.

Members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Unit were searching for the man on Thursday.

When officers located him on foot in the area of Victoria Street near Park Street, police say it appeared that he had just engaged in a hand-to-hand transaction consistent with drug trafficking.

Officers arrested the man without incident on the strength of the parole suspension warrant.

Subsequent to a search, officers seized two small zip lock bags containing a total of 1.7 grams of suspected cocaine, eight amphetamine capsules, two cell phones and $245 in Canadian currency.

Further investigation by the officers recovered several items from the man's residence: eight grams of suspected cocaine, 40 codeine tablets, $900 in Canadian currency, numerous small empty clear plastic baggies and a digital scale.

Jordan Kinsman, 27, who had been living in Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (suspected cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (suspected codeine) and possession of a controlled substance (suspected amphetamine).

