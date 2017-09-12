

A newly renovated Diabetes Education Centre is open for business at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

A ribbon cutting was held Monday to officially open the centre at the Chatham campus, located at 47 Emma Street.

“This newly renovated space gives us the opportunity to offer an accessible and welcoming environment to clients,” said Shane Helgerman, Director, Medicine, Critical Care, Chronic Disease Management, Indigenous, Rural and Seniors Health Programs. “Our patients and their families will continue to receive high quality diabetes care and education from our dedicated inter-professional team.”

The CKHA says the new space offers a separate waiting room for patients upon entrance and boasts a modern look and feel.

CKHA’s Diabetes Education Centre offers supports for people living with prediabetes or diabetes. Services include one-on-one or group consultation on monitoring blood sugar levels, medications, healthy eating, exercise, and other lifestyle choices.

"Diabetes is very prevalent in Chatham-Kent and can result in a number of major health issues," said Dr. Linda Sinnaeve, Endocrinologist. "Individuals with diabetes require ongoing guidance and support to help them manage this disease. In this modern and updated environment, the dedicated and talented staff of the Diabetes Education Centre will continue to provide high quality, patient-focused care."