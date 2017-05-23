

CTV Windsor





It's hoped newly renovated areas at the John McGivney Centre in Windsor will bring smiles to many faces.

The centre held a ribbon cutting Tuesday for the official grand opening of the new smile zones.

The new public spaces include engaging murals, bright friendly colours and new activities at the centre which provides specialized pediatric therapy services.

Representatives from the Smile Zone Foundation, the Windsor Spitfires and the Canadian Hockey League were on hand to celebrate the opening of the Memorial Cup legacy project.