

CTV Windsor





Thousands of people across Windsor Essex will spend this weekend remembering the sacrifices made by men and women who fought for Canada’s freedom.

Saturday is Remembrance Day and nearly 20 events will be held in Windsor, Essex County and Chatham-Kent to honour members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

Several ceremonies were held at schools across the region Friday to allow students a chance to honour soldiers, veterans and their families.

The Town of LaSalle also hosted a ceremony on Friday at its new Cenotaph Park, and nearly 500 residents attended the event.

Here is a list of Remembrance Day ceremonies on Saturday across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent;

Windsor – Memorial Cenotaph in City Hall Square, 11 a.m.

Essex – March from Essex Legion Hall to Essex United Church starting at 9:45 a.m. A service at the cenotaph will be followed by a church service.

Amherstburg – Parade at 10:30 a.m. down Richmond Street to cenotaph for Remembrance Ceremony and wreath laying at 11 a.m.

Belle River – Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the Legion to the Cenotaph for ceremony at 11 a.m.

Comber -- Service begins at 10:45 a.m. at Comber Veterans Memorial Gardens

Kingsville – Parade starts at Sykes Funeral Home parking lot at 10:45 a.m. and ends at Cenotaph near the Legion for ceremony at 11 a.m.

Leamington -- Ceremony at the Leamington Cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

Harrow – Parade at 1:30 p.m. from the legion to the new cenotaph at Harrow Veterans Memorial Park for service at 1:45 p.m.

Chatham – Parade and service at John D. Bradley Convention Centre at 9:30 a.m. Another parade from the Legion at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph with a service to follow.

Blenheim – Parade at legion at 10:30 a.m. to St. Mary’s Hall with service at the legion afterwards.

Bothwell – Parade at legion at 10:30 a.m. with procession to the cenotaph and a service to follow.

Dresden – Parade from the legion at 10:30 a.m. to the ceremony with service to follow

Erieau – Parade from Molly and OJ’s Restaurant at 1:45 p.m. to Veterans Memorial Garden.

Merlin – Parade from the legion at 10:30 a.m. to the Cenotaph at Kinsmen Park for a wreath service.

Ridgetown – Parade at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at the Legion

Thamesville – Parade at the legion beginning at 10:30 a.m. with a service to follow

Tilbury -- Service starting at 10:45 a.m. at the cenotaph.

Wallaceburg – Parade starting at W.D.S.S. at 10:30 a.m. to the cenotaph with a service to follow