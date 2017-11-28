

The punishment is in for the Detroit Red Wings fan from Windsor who was kicked out of the Little Caesars Arena for throwing an octopus on the ice.

Nick Horvath was handed a $225 fine and has been ordered to stay out of trouble for 12 months.

Security staff escorted Horvath out of the arena during the Red Wings' home opener in October after being the first fan to throw an octopus onto the ice at LCA.

Horvath also claims to be the last person to throw octopi at the Joe Louis Arena before it closed.

Initially, Horvath thought he was getting a lifetime ban from the rink, but that decision was reversed.