Featured
Record store fire deemed intentionally set
Fire crews on scene at 3341 Tecumseh Road on Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. (Angelo Aversa / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 5:44AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 5:17PM EST
It was not a good start to the business week for Awesome Records on Tecumseh Road after a fire within the store early Monday morning.
Fire crews arrived on scene to 3341 Tecumseh Road, the home of Awesome Records, around 2:30 a.m. Initially it was thought the fire was in Tony’s Grill, which is adjacent to the records shop.
Windsor fire officials say the blaze was intentionally set.
Damage is estimated at $175,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents.
The fire was quickly brought under control but smoke was reported within the restaurant and an above apartment.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Windsor
- Windsor teen says life is still a challenge after Ford Test Track incident
- Ontario hospital cleanliness questioned, but WRH officials say it’s not an issue
- Trump signs memo to leave TPP trade pact
- Bomb threat at Devonshire Mall still being investigated
- Windsor man charged after allegedly stealing car
Windsor Weather Change city
6 °COvercastMore Windsor and area weather
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10