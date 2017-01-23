

It was not a good start to the business week for Awesome Records on Tecumseh Road after a fire within the store early Monday morning.

Fire crews arrived on scene to 3341 Tecumseh Road, the home of Awesome Records, around 2:30 a.m. Initially it was thought the fire was in Tony’s Grill, which is adjacent to the records shop.

Windsor fire officials say the blaze was intentionally set.

Damage is estimated at $175,000 to the structure and $75,000 to contents.

The fire was quickly brought under control but smoke was reported within the restaurant and an above apartment.