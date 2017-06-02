

FCA Canada is reporting a record-setting month of May.

The automaker reports 33,000 vehicles sold last month. That is the highest ever total sales figure recorded for any month in the company’s 92-year history.

FCA reports sales of the Ram vehicles jumped 61 per cent over last May.

As for the Windsor-built Pacifica, more than 700 of the vehicles sold in May. More than 2,800 Pacifica’s have been sold so far in 2017.

Just over 5,100 Dodge Grand Caravan’s rolled off dealer lots in May. That is down about a thousand from May of 2016.