Home prices in Chatham-Kent continue to rise.

The Association of Realtors reports the average sale price in October was close to $186,000. That is up nearly 11 per cent from the same month last year.

130 homes sold in October. That is a new record for the month, rising 15 per cent over October of 2016.

“Home sales bounced back following a very brief slowdown in July and they continue to move higher, with October hitting a record for that month,” said Kristi Willder, the President of the Chatham-Kent Association of Realtors. “With the market still as tight as ever, prices continue to push higher.”

On year-to-date basis, home sales totalled 1,244 units over the first 10 months of the year. That is down 1.7 per cent from the same period in 2016. But it marks the third highest sales figure on record for the period behind 2016 and 2007.

Willder adds the number of residential listings is actually at the lowest point it's been in 25 years.