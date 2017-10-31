

CTV Windsor





Windsor officials say the heavy rainfall in August resulted in a record number of flooding calls to 311.

It also led to a vast increase in the number of requests for the basement subsidy support.

There were 6,593 calls to 311 for storm flooding, far outdistancing the number of dirty yard complaints (1,730) that accounted for the number two request in this quarterly top 10 list.

“This latest storm has really solidified the need for individual action to complement the infrastructure work the City has been doing,” said city engineer Mark Winterton. “We knew storms were getting worse and causing more flooding right across the globe, but I think this storm has really mobilized individuals to take action to be as prepared as possible moving forward.”

In the two months since the Aug. 28, flooding event, there have been 3,400 calls to the city for subsidy support. Before the storm there were 4,500 between 2011 and August 2017.

Top 10 SR's - Third Quarter 2017 Service Request Type # OF SRs Storm Flooding 6,593 Dirty Yard Complaint 1,730 Tree Maintenance 1439 Send Information 1000 Rodent Extermination Program 863 Garbage Not Collected 646 Sewer Complaint 534 Tax Inquiry 487 Downspout Disconnect Service 418 Building Condition Complaint 354

The city has invested nearly half a billion dollars in sewer system upgrades since 2001 and also offers residents a financial subsidy of up to $2,800 to install a sump pump with overflow and/or backwater valve(s) and/or disconnect foundation drains from the floor drain.

Council increased the percentage of costs covered to 100 per cent of the $2,800 total and implemented a fast track program for quicker service.

City officials say downspout disconnection is highly encouraged and is done free of charge by the City.

Details on all flooding prevention programs can be found on the City of Windsor website at citywindsor.ca. You can register by calling 311.