Many residents and business owners are dealing with flooding across Windsor-Essex after record-breaking heavy rainfall hit the region.

By Tuesday afternoon, as the rain continued to fall, several streets were also flooding in Windsor. City services are working on fixing issues. Police warning drivers to use caution on the roads.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority issued a flood warning for the region Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says Windsor Airport received 57.4 millimetres of rain, breaking the old record of 43.2 mm of rain set in Aug. 28, 1961.

Tecumseh officials say the town received approximately 150 mm in six hours. In comparison, the storm event in September 2016 saw 175 mm over six hours and 195 mm over 12 hours.

“All pump stations were operating with storm water pumped directly into Lake St. Clair, not through any treatment systems,” says a statement from Tecumseh officials. “Crews worked to remove any debris from grates leading to pump stations as water flowing to the stations was moving faster than usual, sucking a high volume of debris into the grates.”

Residents who experienced flooding in their basements are encouraged to fill out the survey on Tecumseh.ca to assist the town in collecting data on areas of impact.

ERCA says that there is water over roadways at various locations throughout the region. Isolated heavy thunderstorms through the evening hours on Monday caused local drainage infrastructure to be overwhelmed with run-off resulting from those isolated heavy downpours.

ERCA says the areas most significantly impacted are roadways within the Lakeshore, west of Belle River, the existing older portions of Tecumseh and isolated areas in Windsor.

Many residents are dealing with basement flooding in those areas.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for Windsor and Essex County around 7:35 p.m. Monday and warned of localized flooding due to heavy rains.

Windsor police tweeted many streets are flooded across the city at about 10 p.m. Monday and urged drivers to use caution. It also said city services are working on fixing the issues.

Although the activity is expected to diminish, showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to persist Tuesday.