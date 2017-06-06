

CTV Windsor





Politicians, residents and city staff all seem to agree a high-traffic area of Dominion Boulevard in Windsor is desperately in need of a solution.

Thirty years ago, residents say Dominion was a quiet street, but since then, development and growth to the south, a new highway and a number of schools have created a bottleneck that is impacting public safety.

A 16-year-old boy was sent to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Dominion around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Jack Foote has lived on Dominion nearly all his life, but lately he says traffic has intensified, speeds accelerated.

“Somebody's going to get killed,” says Foote. “It's terrible to say, but it's going to happen and whether it takes that for someone to fix this, I don't know."

It's a problem Ward 10 councillor Paul Borrelli is well aware of. The bulk of his constituency work focuses solely on stretch of Dominion, between west Grand Boulevard and Totten Street.

“It's an accident ready to happen,” says Borrelli. “And guess what, it happened and it will probably happen again. There's a real safety issue here."

The wheels were set in motion to find a solution a few years ago, when the council funded an environmental assessment on the so-called central box, which includes dominion.

“It's more of a long-term plan for how we would improve some of the transportation challenges that are on there," says city engineer Mark Winterton.

This year's budget allocated money for an engineering report for the intersection of Northwood and Dominion.

Winterton hopes to bring that report to council by budget time, 2018.

“We can't just wait for budgets,” says Borrelli. “Budgets take a long time. This is an immediate concern."

Borrelli wants to see traffic calming measures implemented as soon as possible.

In fact, some of the city's early plans include a new slightly wider intersection at Dominion and Northwood, with left turning lanes, bike lanes and no parking at any time.

But one problem remains.

“It's a function of trying to get the budget dollars to do it,’ says Winterton. “We have scarce resources."

Borrelli feels another solution could be to extend Ojibway Street, by punching a road through a city-owned woodlot to relieve pressure off dominion.

The Ministry of Natural Resources feels otherwise.

“The MNR has to understand the city has needs and they just can't basically ignore our needs because there's 4-5 trees on a city plot" says Borrelli.

In the meantime, residents and commuters will have to wait, with bated breath.