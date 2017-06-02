

CTV Windsor





A ratification vote will be held this weekend for workers at Heligear-Northstar Aerospace in Lakeshore.

The President of Unifor local 444 says the union was looking for improvements in wages and working conditions for its 60 members.

The company makes precision gears and shafts for aircraft.

The ratification meeting is scheduled at the union hall on Turner Road at 10 a.m on Sunday.